Update on Colts’ free-agency: Denico Autry to Titans

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Denico Autry (96) runs off of the line during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts haven taken an early hit on the NFL’s free-agent market.

Veteran Denico Autry, one of the team’s top free-agent acquisitions in 2018, has agreed to a three-year, $21.5 million contract with the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans, according to several reports. He relocated to Indy from Oakland three years ago with a three-year, $17.8 million deal and established himself as one of the team’s most productive players.

In three seasons, Autry started 38 of 40 games and generated 20 sacks, 31 quarterback hits and 26 tackles for loss.

The departure of Autry should mean a heavier workload for 2018 second-round pick Tyquan Lewis.

Autry was one of several prominent Colts with expiring contracts who become unrestricted free agents Wednesday at 4 p.m. The list includes wideout T.Y. Hilton, quarterback Jacoby Brissett, defensive ends Justin Houston and Al-Quadin Muhammad, linebacker Anthony Walker, running back Marlon Mack, safety Malik Hooker, cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie and tight end Trey Burton.

This story will be updated.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.