Trey Burton eager to join Frank Reich’s tight-end friendly offense

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 16: Trey Burton #80 of the Chicago Bears celebrates a touchdown catch with teammates including Taylor Gabriel #18 against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.The Bears defeated the Packers 24-17. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Surprise was quickly replaced by relief.

Blindsided when the Chicago Bears released him last week, Trey Burton found a familiar face eager for a reunion. That would be Frank Reich, whose Indianapolis Colts were in the market for a pass-catching tight end.

“They love pass-catching tight ends and fortunately that’s what I am,” Burton said Friday on a Zoom conference call. “I enjoy playing that position.”

The idea is for him to be on the business end of passes from Philip Rivers, who always made liberal use of tight ends during his 16-year career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, most notably Antonio Gates and, to a lesser degree, Hunter Henry.

“Philip over his career notoriously loves throwing the ball to tight ends,” Burton said.

Without question the overriding selling point on the relocation to Indy was the opportunity to hook up again with Reich. He was the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator in 2016-17 when Burton was a valued backup.

“Knowing Frank personally from previous things,” Burton said, “it was a no-brainer for me.”

The Bears released Burton April 18, two years after signing him to a four-year $32 million contract. They still owe him $4 million in guarantees. Wednesday, the Colts signed him to a one-year, $910,000 deal, a figure that will be deducted from the Bears’ obligation if he makes the roster.

Burton insisted the “surprise level was kinda high” when the Bears released him.

“Didn’t have any (idea) of that happening leaving the facility at the end of the year,” he said, “and even the conversations that we had during the offseason were really positive. Everybody seemed to be excited to me getting healthy and getting ready to play this coming year.”

Burton admitted the Colts and Reich were among the first to show an interest, and Reich’s pitch clearly impacted Burton’s decision.

“He’s just so genuine,” he said. “There’s not much fluff with him.”

The first conversation after Burton hit the open market lasted roughly 45 minutes.

“A small part of it was about football,” Burton said. “He’s always asking how family’s doing, really wants to know how I’m feeling, what’s going on.

“I just think he’s a rock star.”

The genuineness and pleasantries aside, the Colts brought Burton in because they believe he can be a suitable complement to 2017 Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle. Burton, 28, is more of a receiving tight end as evidenced by his size – 6-2, 238 pounds – and 131 receptions, 1,282 yards and 12 touchdowns in six seasons and 85 games.

But before Burton can prove he’s able to help fill the void created by the departure of Eric Ebron, he must regain his health. He underwent hip surgery in December and is four months into a six-month rehab. He anticipates being ready for training camp.

The hip surgery punctuated a painful, frustrating 2019 that saw him appear in eight games and finish with just 14 catches and 84 yards. He said the Bears “misdiagnosed” an injury at the start of the year and he underwent a “very extensive” and last-minute sports hernia surgery.

Burton insisted he “rushed back” and didn’t give the injury the rehab time it required.

“Tried to fight through the season,” he said. “Every week was a . . . when I say it was a struggle, that’s a light term for it. It was rough, man. Didn’t know if I was going to be able to play coming up to almost every Sunday.

“I’m not an injury-prone guy,” added Burton, who missed three games in his first seasons. “If I can get healthy, which I believe I will be able to, I’m really excited for the season.”