WESTFIELD, Ind. – As expected, Rigoberto Sanchez’s season is over.

A magnetic resonance imaging test revealed the Indianapolis Colts’ veteran punter tore an Achilles tendon, according to a team spokesperson. The injury occurred as the Colts closed Tuesday’s practice by running a series of sprints.

The team anticipated the worst-case scenario, and that’s what the MRI revealed. Sanchez soon will be placed on the injured reserve list.

His loss is a major one for coordinator Bubba Ventrone’s special teams.

Sanchez, 27, has been the Colts’ punter since being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and winning a 2017 training camp competition with free agent Jeff Locke. He also has been the holder on placement kicks and handled kickoffs.

Over his 79-game career, Sanchez has averaged 45.1 yards per kick with a net average of 41.4.

COVID Strikes Ryan Kelly

Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly did not practice Wednesday due to COVID-19. He will not be available for the Colts’ preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.