INDIANAPOLIS – The Titans beat the Colts 19-10 at Nissan Stadium on Sunday afternoon to take control of the AFC South.

The win is Tennessee’s fifth in a row against the Colts and the second straight season they’ve swept their divisional rival.

Just like the first matchup against the Titans three weeks ago, the first half was one to forget for the Colts’ offense.

After the defense held Tennessee’s top-ranked red zone offense to a field goal in a Titans’ drive inside the 20 in the first quarter, Matt Ryan threw an interception in the second to Andrew Adams, who returned it 76-yards for a touchdown and a 10-0 lead.

The Colts responded with a promising drive on their next possession, but David Long Jr. picked Ryan again. The turnover lead to a Tennessee field goal.

The offense was moving into field goal range late in the first half, but Jeffery Simmons sacked Ryan for a nine-yard loss on third and long. The Titans led 13-0 at the half.

The Colts finally finished a drive with points in the third quarter. They converted a fourth down on a Michael Pittman 14-yard catch, then Ryan found Parris Campbell for a four-yard touchdown to make it 13-7.

Randy Bullock answered with a 38-yard field goal to extend Tennessee’s lead to 16-7.

The Colts secured their first takeaway early in the fourth quarter when Bobby Okereke recovered a botched handoff between Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis. The turnover led to a Chase McLaughlin 50-yard field goal to make it 16-10.

The defense looked poised to get the ball back for the offense, but Austin Hooper made a spectacular catch on third and six to keep the drive alive. Bullock made a 48-yarder to make it a two-score game.

Pittman fumbled after a third down catch and the Titans recovered to seal the game.

The Colts (3-3-1) return home to host Washington next week at 4:25 p.m. on FOX59. The Commanders will be without Carson Wentz, who had surgery on a broken finger this week.