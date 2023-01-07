INDIANAPOLIS – Here are some areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ meeting in their season finale with the Houston Texans Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The basics:

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Broadcast: CBS4.

CBS4. Spread: Colts by 2½.

History lesson, Part I:

At this point of a lost season, most significant historical notes aren’t the type to dwell on. But we must soldier on. The combined 24 losses by the 4-11-1 Colts and 2-13-1 Texans are tied for the second-most in any Colts game during their Indy era. Topping the dubious list: 27. Yes, 27. Remember Dec. 22, 1991? It was the notorious Repus Bowl – we’ll save you the trouble, that’s “Super’’ spelled backwards – and it was the 1-14 Colts at the 2-13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won 17-3 and the Colts walked off with the 1st overall pick in the 1992 draft.

Welcome to Indy, Steve Emtmann.

The 24 losses, by the way, are the most since the 2-13 Colts met the 4-11 Jaguars in Jacksonville. Indy lost 19-13 and clinched the 1st overall pick in the 2012 draft.

Welcome to Indy, Andrew Luck.

History lesson, Part II:

Again, anything will mention isn’t likely to be positive. So. Colts quarterbacks – Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles – have passed for fewer than 250 yards in 10 consecutive games. That’s the team’s longest drought since a 12-game streak in 1991. The ’91 group scored 13 offensive TDs, averaged 8.9 points per game – 8.9!! – and finished 1-15.

*History lesson, Part III: OK, it’s not history, but these are too good to not mention. Since their last victory – 25-20 against the Raiders in Las Vegas in week 10, remember? – the Colts have been outscored in the fourth quarter/overtime 94-3. Since leading the Vikings 33-0 at halftime in week 15, they’ve been outscored overall 97-16. In the last eight games, they’ve tacked up one offensive TD in the fourth quarter: Matt Ryan’s 35-yard hook-up with Parris Campbell, which proved to be the game-winner. They’ve managed seven fourth-quarter TDs all season.

The last fourth-quarter TD at home? Nyheim Hines’ 6-yard run against the Washington Commanders in week 8. As you know, Hines is now playing for the Buffalo Bills.

OK, we’ll stop.

An eye on April:

It’s impossible not to look ahead. The Colts head into week 19 perched on the No. 5 rung in the April draft. They can finish as high as No. 4 and as low as No. 6. Every spot matters, especially for a franchise in dire need of a young quarterback.

Houston, which also needs to reload at quarterback, holds the No. 1 overall pick and clinches it with a loss. A win by the Texans opens the door for the 3-12 Bears, who close at home against Minnesota with backup Nathan Peterman starting at QB and Justin Fields out with a hip injury.

If the Bears grab the No. 1 spot, they’ll probably make it available to the highest bidder, which should include the Colts.

Finish strong:

The time to make anything out of this mess of a season has long since passed. And while it’s beneficial to the franchise to head into the offseason with a seventh straight loss and 10th in the last 11 games, no one in the organization is on board with that. OK, maybe a few folks are secretly hoping for another L to possibly enhance positioning in the April draft.

But those personally involved want to head into the offseason with just a bit of positive energy.

The motivation, insisted Michael Pittman Jr. is “ . . . pulling out this last one we so we can go into this offseason and not feel even worse than we already do.’’

Every loss and every embarrassing moment on the field is on everyone’s resume. It’s there for the other 31 times to evaluate. Players that fail to give top effort at the tail end of a lost season are sending a message to every other team in the league.

One more for Sam:

Rib injuries have KO’d Nick Foles, opening the door for Sam Ehlinger to make his third start of the season, and his career. We’re in the camp that believes the 2021 sixth-round pick isn’t viewed by management as a long-term answer at the position. Perhaps as a viable backup, but no more.

Even so, Ehlinger wants to put together a much better performance than his last start. In the 26-3 loss at New England and against defensive whiz Bill Belichick on Nov. 6 – it was the final straw in the mind of owner Jim Irsay, who fired coach Frank Reich the next day – he passed for 103 yards, had an interception returned for a touchdown and was sacked nine times. The team’s 121 total yards that day are the second-fewest in the league this season. The 0-for-14 futility on third-down conversions set a franchise record and is tied for second-worst in league history.

Experience is Ehlinger’s best friend.

“As a young player, reps are invaluable,’’ he said. “So, the more reps that you can get, the more comfortable you’re going to get.’’

Take the under:

Oddsmakers have set the over/under at 38½, and the under seems like a lock. The Colts’ offense ranks tied-30th in scoring (16.12 points per game), 29th in yards per game (306.3), 31st in yards per play (4.7), 29th in third-down conversions (33%) and 31st in red-zone efficiency (44.2%, 19-of-43). The Texans are a smidgen worse: 31st in scoring (16.06), 32nd in yards per game (278.8) and per play (4.68), 30th on third down (30%) and tied-29 in the red zone (45.5%).

The Colts have scored 20 points or fewer 13 times. Same with the Texans.

If the over is in play, it might be because the Colts lead the NFL with 31 turnovers and are second with 58 sacks. Houston has turned the ball over 25 times – second-most – and has allowed 37 sacks.

And the winner is: Colts 16, Texans 10.

No reason. None at all.

