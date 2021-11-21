Taylor may own the day, but don’t forget the Colts defense in Buffalo win

ORCHARD PARK, NY – Deservedly so, Jonathan Taylor is stealing most of the headlines after the Colts 41-15 win in Buffalo. After all, the Bills entered the day with the top-ranked defense in the NFL, both in scoring and in yards allowed, yet Taylor gained 204 yards from scrimmage and found the end zone a franchise record five times.

But Taylor’s trying to share the spotlight with the guys on the other side of the ball too.

“Everything you saw today was a culmination of the defense getting the ball back to us (by) creating turnovers and the offense being in one accord,” said the second year running back.”

No doubt, more possessions generally leads to more points. In fact, the Colts’ offense tops the NFL in points off turnovers this season. On Sunday, four takeaways, three by the defense and one on special teams, led to 21 Colts points.

“It was a tremendous performance against one of the top offenses and one of the top quarterbacks in the league,” explained head coach Frank Reich. “(The defense was) getting turnovers, giving us short fields, making stops, and being clutch all day long.”

Fifteen points scored is the second fewest the Bills have mustered this season, only surpassed in a 9-6 loss to the Jaguars.

“Disguises were gonna be a very important thing today,” says cornerback Kenny Moore II. “Pre-snap we were gonna show one play, (and) post snap we were gonna show a different one. It was all about communication and talking to each other each play.”

“We just knew how good (Josh) Allen was when he gets out of the pocket,” continued defensive end Kwity Paye. “For us, we were just like, ‘Man, we just want to keep him inside and make those throws’ because he’s a good quarterback, but he’s an even better quarterback once he escapes (the pocket).”

With four takeaways, the Colts passed the Bills for the most takeaways in the NFL this season. They’ll try to add to their tally next Sunday when the reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers come to Lucas Oil Stadium.