Taylor carries Colts to 28-14 win over Jaguars to lock down playoff spot

Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor (28) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS — Jonathan Taylor’s record-breaking 253-yard rushing performance carried the Colts to a 28-14 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and locked down a playoff berth for Indianapolis.

The Colts will travel to Buffalo next weekend to play the two-seed Bills in the AFC Wild Card round.

It was the Bills who cleared a path for the Colts to enter the postseason with a 56-26 win over the 10-win Miami Dolphins. Still, the Dolphins loss meant nothing to Indianapolis unless the Colts took care of business against 1-14 Jaguars, whose only win came in week 1 vs the Horseshoe.

