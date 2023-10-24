INDIANAPOLIS – Anthony Richardson’s road to recovery has begun.

The Indianapolis Colts’ rookie quarterback underwent successful surgery on his right shoulder Tuesday in Los Angeles, owner Jim Irsay posted on social media.

“It was a long procedure and his shoulder injury has been repaired,’’ Irsay said. “No new surprises were found during surgery – they just repaired what was expected.

“Anthony is doing well and thanks everyone for the support.’’

Irsay added there is no date for his return.

According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, the surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, a noted surgeon who also did procedures on the late Kobe Bryant and handled Aaron Rodgers’ recent Achilles surgery.

Richardson’s season ended after four starts and 173 snaps in the second quarter of the Colts’ 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in week 5. On a designed run, he headed around the right side with Titans’ linebacker Harold Landry in pursuit. As Richardson turned to head up field, Landry tackled him from behind and landed on Richardson’s right shoulder.

Richardson knew immediately he was hurt. As he was on the field, he tapped his right shoulder as the medical staff approached. His right arm dangled at his side as he was taken to the locker room.

Shane Steichen said last week Richardson will remain “engaged’’ with the team in meetings and during practice once he’s able.

“This will be a great learning experience for him moving forward,’’ he said. “He’ll be engaged. He’ll be in meetings, he’ll be at practice. He’ll learn this year. Sit back and watching and learning.’’

The Colts and Richardson determined surgery was the best option after consulting with the team’s medical staff, several specialists and Richardson’s representatives.

“It has been determined that he will undergo surgery to repair his injured shoulder,’’ Irsay posted last week. “ . . . we felt this was the best course of action for his long-term health.

“We anticipate a full recovery and there is no doubt Anthony has a promising future.’’

The Colts used the No. 4 overall pick in the April draft on Richardson to be their quarterback of the future.

Even though Richardson flashed his immense, diverse talents before being injured, that future has been delayed until 2024.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.