Source: Colts’ QB Philip Rivers dealing with turf toe

Philip Rivers #17 of the Indianapolis Colts participates in warmups prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – A bit of clarity has been revealed in the foot issue bothering Philip Rivers.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback is dealing with turf toe on his right foot. That description was offered after NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday the injury was a plantar plate rupture and that offseason surgery was “likely.’’

Rivers suffered the injury in the Colts’ Nov. 22 win over Green Bay while blocking Packers’ linebacker Za’Darius Smith. He immediately began favoring his right foot and had it looked at by trainers.

The injury hasn’t kept Rivers from reinforcing his reputation as one of the NFL’s most durable players. Including the playoffs, he’ll make his 247th consecutive start Sunday at Houston, the fourth-longest streak in league history.

Rivers has downplayed the injury even though it has forced him to miss practice on each of the last two Wednesdays.

“Definitely a week better than last Wednesday at this time. Certainly feel good about that,’’ he said this week. “I honestly told y’all last week I had no concerns about being able to go. Certainly don’t have any concerns this week.’’

The main issue as the Colts continue to pursue a playoff berth is giving Rivers enough time off during the week to allow the soreness and swelling to subside.

“It’s just a matter of continuing just to monitor a little bit of the soreness more than anything,’’ he said, adding after last Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans the foot was “pretty sore.

“But don’t want to just continue to keep yourself sore all week long if you can help it a little bit.’’

The extent of the injury might have been revealed by Quenton Nelson.

This week, the All-Pro guard said he was impressed with Rivers’ toughness and added Rivers is “playing with a really bad problem with his foot.’’

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.