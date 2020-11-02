‘So impressive’: Nyheim Hines’ TD celebration gets attention of Olympic champ Simone Biles

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 01: Nyheim Hines #21 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 22-yard reception against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Ford Field on November 01, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Nyheim Hines’ acrobatics caught the attention of Olympic champion Simon Biles.

Hines scored on a pair of touchdown receptions during Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. After each one, he performed a brief gymnastic routine.

After the Colts posted video of the celebration to Twitter, Biles weighed in with a quote tweet.

“So impressive,” the gymnast said.

In response, Hines tweeted, “Any notes coach?”

According to Colts reporter Larra Overton, Hines’ twin sister, Nyah, said her brother learned the moves while practicing flips with the cheerleading squad in high school.

The Colts topped Detroit 41-21 to improve to 5-2 on the season.

We’ll see if Hines has anything else in store for the crowd if he scores next week against the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game is on CBS4.