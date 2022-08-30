INDIANAPOLIS – Shaquille Leonard is active, and Sam Ehlinger still is around.
Those are two of the more noteworthy byproducts as the Indianapolis Colts trimmed their roster to 53 Tuesday.
And everyone should keep in mind that roster is fluid. General manager Chris Ballard and his personnel staff will be checking out the waiver wire to determine if another team’s castoff is an upgrade over what they kept or fills a depth need at a particular position.
Initially, Leonard and Ehlinger should draw the most attention.
Leonard, the perennial All-Pro linebacker, spent all of training camp on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing back surgery in June. By adding him to the active roster – he had to gain medical clearance for that to happen – he now can begin practicing with the team as it prepares for the Sept. 11 opener at Houston.
Ehlinger, meanwhile, earned his roster spot with a strong preseason and joins starting quarterback Matt Ryan and backup Nick Foles. It was thought the Colts might waive him and sign him to the practice squad, but they didn’t want to risk losing him to another team.
Also, the team placed punter Rigoberto Sanchez (Achilles) and safety Armani Watts (ankle) on the injured reserve list, ending their seasons.
Several of the players waived or released are expected to be signed to the 16-player practice squad Wednesday if they go unclaimed.
A recap of the transactions:
Waived
- DT Curtis Brooks
- CB Anthony Chesley
- DE Kameron Cline
- QB Jack Coan
- DB Marcel Dabo
- WR Ethan Fernea
- WR DeMichael Harris
- TE Michael Jacobson
- TE Nikola Kalinic
- OT Jordan Murray
- WR Samson Nacua
- RB D’Vonte Price
- LB Forrest Rhyne
- G Josh Seltzner
- LB James Skalski
- CB Marvell Tell II
- OT Ryan Van Demark
- LB Sterling Weatherford
- CB Chris Wilcox
- DT Chris Williams
- RB Ty’Son Williams
Released
- WR Keke Coutee
- OT Dennis Kelly
- LB Brandon King
- RB Phillip Lindsay
- DT R.J. McIntosh
- S Will Redmond
Injured Reserve
- P Rigoberto Sanchez
- S Armani Watts
