INDIANAPOLIS – Shaquille Leonard is active, and Sam Ehlinger still is around.

Those are two of the more noteworthy byproducts as the Indianapolis Colts trimmed their roster to 53 Tuesday.

And everyone should keep in mind that roster is fluid. General manager Chris Ballard and his personnel staff will be checking out the waiver wire to determine if another team’s castoff is an upgrade over what they kept or fills a depth need at a particular position.

Initially, Leonard and Ehlinger should draw the most attention.

Leonard, the perennial All-Pro linebacker, spent all of training camp on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing back surgery in June. By adding him to the active roster – he had to gain medical clearance for that to happen – he now can begin practicing with the team as it prepares for the Sept. 11 opener at Houston.

Ehlinger, meanwhile, earned his roster spot with a strong preseason and joins starting quarterback Matt Ryan and backup Nick Foles. It was thought the Colts might waive him and sign him to the practice squad, but they didn’t want to risk losing him to another team.

Also, the team placed punter Rigoberto Sanchez (Achilles) and safety Armani Watts (ankle) on the injured reserve list, ending their seasons.

Several of the players waived or released are expected to be signed to the 16-player practice squad Wednesday if they go unclaimed.

A recap of the transactions:

Waived

DT Curtis Brooks

CB Anthony Chesley

DE Kameron Cline

QB Jack Coan

DB Marcel Dabo

WR Ethan Fernea

WR DeMichael Harris

TE Michael Jacobson

TE Nikola Kalinic

OT Jordan Murray

WR Samson Nacua

RB D’Vonte Price

LB Forrest Rhyne

G Josh Seltzner

LB James Skalski

CB Marvell Tell II

OT Ryan Van Demark

LB Sterling Weatherford

CB Chris Wilcox

DT Chris Williams

RB Ty’Son Williams

Released

WR Keke Coutee

OT Dennis Kelly

LB Brandon King

RB Phillip Lindsay

DT R.J. McIntosh

S Will Redmond

Injured Reserve

P Rigoberto Sanchez

S Armani Watts

Bubble players who made the #Colts' initial 53-man roster:



Sam Ehlinger

Deon Jackson

Dezmon Patmon

Mike Strachan

Wesley French

Ben Banogu

Ifeadi Odenigbo

Byron Cowart

Eric Johnson

JoJo Domann

Tony Brown

Dallis Flowers

Trevor Denbow

