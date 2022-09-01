INDIANAPOLIS – The omnipresent smile seemed a bit more spirited.

Shaquille Leonard is back in his element: the practice field. He’s bouncing around, cutting, driving into blocking dummies, snaring passes.

He’s not all the way back. Not yet.

It’s premature to project the Indianapolis Colts’ All-Pro linebacker in the starting lineup for the Sept. 11 opener at Houston. Or in week 2 at Jacksonville. Or perhaps the Sept. 25 home opener against Kansas City.

But it’s a start. And Leonard knows it.

“Yesterday I was just getting my feet back up under me,’’ he said Thursday after going through just his second practice in roughly eight months. “Today I was more comfortable and confident with my steps.’’

The atmosphere at practice reflected that.

“Today was a little louder, I guess,’’ Leonard said.

Frank Reich agreed.

“You can feel his energy,’’ he said. “We all know he’s a unique guy. He’s a unique player. He’s a unique leader. He’s our emotional leader.

“We’ve got a lot of great leaders. Shaq is a little more of an emotional leader for us, a player-making leader for us. You feel that.’’

Leonard has been in rehab mode since undergoing back surgery in mid-June.

“Three and a half months,’’ he said, clicking through the calendar in his mind. “It was just frustrating. I was just eager to get out there and play. Just seeing the guys go out there and perform every day, I just wanted to be a part of it.’’

What will tell Leonard he’s game ready?

“When I feel like I’m ready,’’ he said. “When I’m comfortable.

“Each day is better and better. I’m happy with the process and my progress. I’m not saying I’m all 100% healthy and ready to go right now. But I am feeing better, so that is the main thing.’’

As is the fact one of the most important phases of his return has passed.

He’s back on the practice field.

“Football is my fun place,’’ Leonard said. “Football is my safe haven. Football is also what I love to do. I love to compete.

“Just being down for three and a half months sucked, but it made me look at football from a different point of view.’’

