INDIANAPOLIS – Another phase of Shane Steichen’s first season with the Indianapolis Colts is behind him.

The team’s first-year head coach has formed his first coaching staff.

The three pillars: offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and special teams coordinator Brian Mason.

Steichen mentioned at the NFL Scouting Combine last week his attempt at filling his staff mirrored general manager Chris Ballard’s search for a new head coach.

“Chris and his staff was very thorough . . . my process of hiring coaches is the exact same way,’’ he said. “They were grueling interviews, and there’s a lot of good candidates that we interviewed.’’

Not surprisingly, the offensive staff underwent a major overhaul. Reggie Wayne is one of the few holdovers from Frank Reich’s offensive staff. Bradley’s defensive staff returns intact.

The Colts’ coaching staff:

Shane Steichen, head coach.

TJ Ingels, assistant to the head coach.

Jim Bob Cooter, offensive coordinator.

Gus Bradley, defensive coordinator.

Brian Mason, special teams coordinator.

Cam Turner, quarterbacks.

Reggie Wayne, receivers.

Tom Manning, tight ends.

DeAndre Smith, running backs.

Tony Sparano Jr, offensive line.

Chris Watt, assistant offensive line.

Brian Bratton, offensive quality control/wide receivers

Nate Ollie, defensive line.

Matt Raich, assistant defensive line.

Richard Smith, linebackers/run game coordinator.

Cato June, assistant linebackers.

Ron Milus, defensive backs.

Mike Mitchell, assistant defensive backs.

Brent Jackson, defensive quality control.

Joe Hastings, assistant special teams.

Rusty Jones, director of sports performance.

Richard Howell, head strength and conditioning.

Zane Fakes, assistant strength and conditioning.

Sam Khym, functional movement therapist/conditioning.

Doug McKenney, applied sports science/conditioning.

