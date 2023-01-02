INDIANAPOLIS – The in-season quarterback carousel will spin once again, and a byproduct of the latest switch has riled up Jeff Saturday.

Nick Foles will miss the Indianapolis Colts’ season finale against Houston Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium after suffering a rib injury while being sacked by New York Giants’ defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux in the second quarter of the Giants’ 38-10 win.

“Nick’s really sore, obviously; the whole side of his body,’’ Saturday said Monday afternoon. “Obviously he took a massive shot there, landed on the ball.

“So, a lot of pain. He’ll be down this week.’’

Sam Ehlinger will make his third start of the season and his career against the Texans. Matt Ryan, who was the inactive No. 3 quarterback against the Giants, will move to No. 2.

But while dealing with a fourth change at the team’s most influential position, Saturday also is dealing with unacceptable behavior of his offensive line. He’s disappointed no lineman – or any teammate – reacted to Thibodeaux’s post-sack celebration.

While Foles writhed on the ground in obvious pain, the Giants’ rookie did snow angels next to him. Thibodeaux was so close to Foles that his hand brushed Foles several times while doing his antics.

Saturday wasn’t please, either by Thibodeaux or the Colts.

“Tasteless from the celebration standpoint,’’ he said. “Just trash. Not a fan at all.’’

His reaction to the non-reaction by his players? Remember, Saturday was a perennial Pro Bowl center during his 13-year career with the Colts that involved protecting Peyton Manning and resulted in him being added to the Ring of Honor.

“Yeah, disappointed from the o-line perspective and for teammates in general,’’ he said. “We protect our own, man.

“Ya’ll know me, man. I’ve been here a long time. I’m just going to tread lightly. I didn’t like it at all and that’s where I’ll leave it.’’

Will he address the matter with the offensive line?

“Yeah, we’ll have a discussion about it.’’

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.