HOUSTON — Anthony Richardson and C.J. Stroud’s first NFL matchup didn’t necessarily live up to the exciting billing it had received prior to kickoff on Sunday — though the Colts did pick up a 31-20 win over the Texans on the road.

Richardson threw just 10 passes before he exited the game during the first half with a concussion. Richardson was taken to a medical tent and the Colts’ locker room before he was ruled out for the remainder of the game by team officials.

The University of Florida product went 6-of-10 for 56 yards passing. He was most effective with his legs, running the ball three times for 35 yards and two touchdowns.

Richardson was replaced by backup Gardner Minshew, who finished the game with 171 yards and one touchdown on 19-of-23 passing.

Before the season began, Minshew and Richardson were both competing for the starting job. Colts head coach Shane Steichen dubbed Richardson the team’s starting quarterback on Aug. 15.

As of this article’s publication, Richardson’s status for future games is unknown. In any case, the 21-year-old will have to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol before he returns to the field.

Stroud, who was selected two spots ahead of Richardson in the 2023 NFL Draft at No. 2 overall, finished Sunday’s game 30-of-47 for 384 yards and two touchdowns. Stroud also fumbled twice and lost one of them.

Moss makes a difference

Running back Zack Moss returned to the field for Indianapolis Sunday. He missed the Colts’ week 1 matchup with the Jaguars because he was still recovering from a broken forearm.

In his return to the field in Houston, Moss picked up 88 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. His presence helped the Colts’ ground game improve upon its week 1 performance. Indianapolis picked up less than 75 yards on the ground during its matchup with Jacksonville.

Big picture

The Colts are now 1-1 on the season, firmly ahead of the 0-2 Texans. The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively, on Sunday.

The Colts are now part of a three-way tie for first in the AFC South with the Jaguars and Titans.

Up next

The Colts will travel to Baltimore next week for a matchup with the Ravens. Baltimore is 2-0 on the season following its win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.