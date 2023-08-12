INDIANAPOLIS — Quarterback Anthony Richardson took his first snaps in an NFL game as the Colts lost their preseason opener, 23-19, in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.

The fourth overall pick in this year’s draft started and played the first three series.

The rookie completed his first pass attempt to Isaiah McKenzie for five yards. Evan Hull picked up a first down on the next play before Richardson threw an interception to Dane Jackson.

The Colts moved the ball on their second drive, picking up three first downs before stalling when Hull was stuffed for no gain by Damar Hamlin on fourth-and-1 at the Bills’ 40-yard line.

Their third drive was even better. Richardson hit Kylen Granson for 20 yards, McKenzie for 11, Hull for 10 and almost connected with Alex Pierce for a long touchdown.

Richardson also showed off his legs, scrambling down to the Buffalo five-yard line, but the play was called back on a Pharaoh Brown holding penalty. The Colts settled for a 28-yard field goal try, but new kicker Matt Gay missed the attempt left.

The rookie quarterback finished 7-of-12 for 67 yards and an interception. He ran twice for seven yards.

Gardner Minshew led the second team offense on a 12-play, 88-yard drive capped off by a Jake Funk one-yard touchdown run at the end of the second quarter. The Bills led, 10-7, at halftime.

On the defensive side, fifth-round draft pick Darius Rush intercepted Kyle Allen and returned the miscue 52 yards for a touchdown to give the Colts a 13-10 lead.

Matt Barkley tossed two touchdown passes to help Buffalo get the lead back, including a 13-yarder to former Colts’ wide receiver Dezmon Patmon.

Third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger led the offense on a scoring drive in the fourth quarter, which ended with a 3-yard TD run by Jason Huntley.

The Colts now turn their attention to joint practices with the Bears on Wednesday and Thursday and their second preseason game next week at Lucas Oil Stadium.