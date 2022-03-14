INDIANAPOLIS – Some of the ol’ gang is getting back together, and there was a trial run in 2018.

That’s when three former standout players with the Indianapolis Colts – Reggie Wayne, Robert Mathis and Cato June – were involved on the coaching side of the offseason.

Now, Wayne and June have returned as members of Frank Reich’s staff. Wayne has been named wide receivers coach while June has been added as assistant linebackers coach.

In ’18, Mathis was in his second season as the team’s pass-rush coach after setting the franchise record with 123 sacks from 2003-16. Wayne and June were brought in as interns for portions of the offseason work, including training camp for Wayne.

“The nostalgia was amazing,’’ June said. “Reggie was back and Robert was here. It was awesome.

“That was a great experience and a great opportunity to be able to be around those guys again.’’

That trio played a significant role in the Colts’ extended success in the 2000s, highlighted by the Super Bowl XLI win over the Chicago Bears. Before June left town after his brief internship ended, they got together in a coach’s room for a back-together-again photo op.

“An awesome moment,’’ June said.

Wayne had established himself as one of the NFL’s most prolific receivers during his 14-year career with the Colts – 10th all-time with 1,070 receptions and 14,345 yards – before retiring after the 2014 season. He was trying to determine how his post-NFL career would unfold.

June was a 2003 6th-round draft pick of the Colts who started 45 games and earned one Pro Bowl nod during four seasons in Indy. His seven-year NFL career included two seasons and 28 starts with Tampa Bay and brief stints with Houston and Chicago. He spent 2010 with the Omaha Nighthawks of the UFL.

“You want to close the door,’’ June said of his one season in the UFL. “You don’t want the door to close on you.’’

When that door slammed shut, June stepped into the real world by returning to his roots. In 2011, he was named athletic director and defensive coordinator at his alma mater, Anacostia High School in Washington D.C. The next year, he took over as head football coach.

June added to his coaching resume with four years at Howard University – he worked with running backs, then safeties, then linebackers – before one year as linebackers coach at Massachusetts and last year as linebackers coach at Bowling Green.

Step by step by step, although June never was singularly driven toward coaching.

“I always wanted to be involved with kids, and when I got done playing, I went right back to high school,’’ he said. “It was a great fit for me. I was AD and head coach at my high school. I got thrown into the fire.’’

The options bouncing around June’s head?

“I was either going to go into coaching or go into media in some form,’’ he said. Radio or something like that.

“Coaching won, right?’’

Right.

So he, wife Nicole and 14-year old son Cato are looking for new direction in familiar surroundings.

“It’s coming back to me,’’ he laughed when asked if he knows his way around town. “This is a dream come true for me. I think every former player would love to get back involved with the team they were with, especially with the success we had here.

“I went back and coached at my high school. Now I’m back here. There’s something special about that. You get a little extra with the fans, the guys in the training room, the equipment guys.

“This is awesome.’’

The Colts are sending a statement with some of their assistant coach hirings. Along with June and Wayne, assistant DBs coach Mike Mitchell has a rich NFL playing resume.

It’s clear the team wanted to add youth and energy to Reich’s staff.

June, 42, believes players will readily relate to what he, Wayne and Mitchell offer.

“I would like to think so,’’ he said. “That’s always my wish and hope. I hope we’re able to connect and find common ground.

“That’s my whole goal as a coach: ‘Let’s make you the best you you can be. Be a better you.’’’

