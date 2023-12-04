INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaq Leonard has signed with a new team.

According to multiple reports, the three-time first-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Leonard also visited with the Cowboys, though Philadelphia was “always his preferred spot.”

“He made a lot of plays, that’s for sure,” Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni told Dave Spadaro, the Eagles’ official team website reporter. “He had a knack for the football and how to get the football. What I remember is just how, as an offensive coordinator, how hard he was to throw around. His length was comparable to Jim Boeheim’s 2-3 zone at Syracuse. He’s going to make a play in the passing lane.”

In nine games with the Colts this season, Leonard amassed 65 tackles — 34 of which he racked up unassisted.

Leonard was waived by the Colts on Nov. 21. The move came just days after Leonard voiced his frustrations about the lack of success he had been able to have this season.

The Eagles have five games left on their schedule this year. They’re slated to play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 8:20 p.m.

A report on Philadelphia’s team website also indicates that the Eagles have been dealing with injuries at linebacker this season. The report notes that Nakobe Dean is currently on injured reserve with a foot injury, and Zach Cunningham missed the Eagles’ matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday with a hamstring injury.

Philadelphia and Indianapolis met during the preseason this year. The Eagles won the exhibition affair, 27-13.