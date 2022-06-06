INDIANAPOLIS – It’s not a resolution, but neither is it an escalation.

Kenny Moore II, who’s seeking a new contract from the Indianapolis Colts, was at the Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Football Center Monday morning, according to NFL Network.

That’s an indication the veteran cornerback will at least be on hand for the mandatory three-day minicamp that begins Tuesday. NFL Network reported Moore was on hand to take a pre-camp physical.

Moore’s dissatisfaction with his contract first surfaced two weeks ago. He was on hand for an organized team activity (OTA), but only watched as his teammates went through on-field drills.

His stance intensified last week. He was not present for the Wednesday OTA open to the media.

Frank Reich’s reaction has been to note the team’s offseason work prior to the mandatory minicamp “is voluntary.’’

“Every player’s got to make his own decision,’’ he said. “We love Kenny.’’

Moore has established himself as a defensive cornerstone and one of the top nickel corners in the NFL. He’s had 14 interceptions, 7 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and 20 tackles for loss in 75 games since being claimed off waivers in 2017.

Moore has been on the field for at least 92% of the defensive snaps in three of the last four years, including 97% last season.

The Colts rewarded him with a four-year, $33 million extension in June 2019, which at the time made Moore the league’s highest-paid nickel cornerback.

While he was overpaid early, his contract now is well below market value. His $8.35 million average from the extension ranks 27th among league cornerbacks. He’s due a base salary of $6.5 million in 2022 and $6.75 million in ’23.

