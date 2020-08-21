Relive some of the best Colts moments in history

INDIANAPOLIS — With the preseason cancelled, the first 2020 Colts game is not until September 13.

In the meantime, join us in reliving some of the best Colts moments over the past two decades. CBS4 will air three very memorable classic games over the next three weeks.

In addition to the games below, rewatch the Colts’ 2007 Super Bowl victory over the Chicago Bears on our sister station, FOX59, on Saturday, September 5 at p.m.

Here’s the CBS4 schedule:

Saturday, August 22 at 7 p.m. — 2004 playoff win vs. Chiefs

Peyton Manning is headed to his first championship game with visions of wide-open receivers and undefended real estate in his head.

Sunday, August 30 at 3 p.m. — 2009 Colts vs. Patriots on Sunday night

Bill Belichick’s stunning gamble failed, and Peyton Manning took advantage by throwing a one-yard touchdown pass with 13 seconds left that rallied the unbeaten Indianapolis Colts over the New England Patriots, 35-34.

Sunday, September 6 at noon — 2003 comeback at Tampa

Mike Vanderjagt’s 29-yard field goal with 3:47 remaining in overtime capped one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history and gave the Indianapolis Colts a 38-35 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.