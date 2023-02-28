INDIANAPOLIS – One year wasn’t enough for Reggie Wayne.

One of the Indianapolis Colts’ most popular and prolific players is returning for his second year as receivers coach.

“Excited to be back for another season,’’ Wayne posted Tuesday on his Twitter account. “Let’s get it!’’

There had been speculation whether Wayne, the second-leading receiver in franchise history, would return following the firing of Frank Reich and hiring of Shane Steichen. Several pieces of Steichen’s offensive staff reportedly have been put in place, including coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, but Wayne’s status remained uncertain.

Until Tuesday.

The importance of Wayne’s return can’t be overstated. He’s overseeing a young receivers room that includes Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce. The continued development of that room will be crucial as the Colts look to acquire their quarterback of the future in the April NFL draft.

Reich had attempted to add Wayne to his staff for several years before Wayne finally agreed to step into the coaching world last offseason. It turned out to be more than he anticipated when the Colts struggled, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired and then Reich was dismissed Nov. 7.

“It sucks that all of the stuff happened and transpired,’’ he said. “I can’t just sit up there and sulk in it. I’ve got a room that’s counting on me to get them prepared and ready to go.’’

As the season unfolded, Wayne was asked if he wanted to return for 2023.

“That’s not up to me, you know what I mean?’’ he said. “I got another year on my contract.

“So, if I’m allowed, then I’ll be back. If not, I’ll still support (the team) on Twitter.’’

Wayne embraced the opportunity to work with the young receivers.

“I’m an education major, man,’’ he said. “I enjoy teaching. I enjoy educating. So, it’s just another form of it.

“I enjoy seeing a kid go out there and do well: score touchdowns, catch passes. It’s no different if I was in the classroom seeing a kid get A’s and B’s. I enjoy that part of it.’’