INDIANAPOLIS – Sorting through the deep list of worthy candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024 is an arduous endeavor.

Unless, that is, you ask Reggie Wayne and Dwight Freeney for input.

“Do I think I should be in the Hall of Fame?’’ Wayne asked.

He didn’t wait for someone to answer.

“Yes, I do,’’ the Indianapolis Colts’ long-time wide receiving icon and current position coach said.

And Freeney?

“Just watch the film,’’ the team’s long-time disruptive defense end insisted. “Put on the film, study the game. Ask coaches, coordinators. Ask tackles. I know what I’ve done. You want to be one of those guys recognized at that level because that’s the ultimate level you can be recognized.’’

Two of the most decorated and productive players in Colts’ history are one step closer to Canton, Ohio.

Wayne and Freeney are among 15 modern-era Finalists for the Class of 2024.

They survived the cut from 25 semifinalists in a vote of the Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee; I am one of 50 selectors.

Robert Mathis, the Colts’ career sack leader, didn’t reach the Final 15 for a second consecutive year. One other player with Indy connections joined Wayne and Freeney – Andre Johnson, who spent one season with the Colts.

The Class of 2024 will be determined when the Selection Committee meets prior to Super Bowl LVIII and be unveiled on Feb. 8 during the NFL Honors show.

The 15 finalists (x- denotes 2023 finalist):

*Wayne-x.

*Freeney-x.

*CB Eric Allen.

*DE Jared Allen-x.

*OT Willie Anderson-x.

*G Jahri Evans.

*TE Antonio Gates.

*S Rodney Harrison.

*WR/KR Devin Hester-x.

*WR Torry Holt-x.

*WR Andre Johnson-x.

*DE Julius Peppers.

*RB Fred Taylor.

*LB Patrick Willis-x.

*S Darren Woodson-x.

Persistence has been instrumental in Wayne’s drive to Canton, and Freeney’s to a lesser degree.

Wayne has reached the Final 15 in each of his five years of eligibility. Freeney has reached this level for a second straight season since becoming eligible for consideration last year.

Earning a spot in the Class of 2024 alongside Wayne “would be awesome, man,’’ Freeney said. “We had a great team for all those years. It would be great to be recognized and go in with a guy you went to battle with so many years. You just have to sit back and hope and pray that this is the year. Hopefully, God willing, it is.’’

Individually, Wayne, a 2001 first-round draft pick, and Freeney, a 2002 first-rounder, have resumes that stack up against anyone.

Collectively, they were integral components in one of the NFL’s most successful franchises. From 2000-09, the Colts were 115-45 (.719), reached the playoffs nine times, won six AFC South titles, reached two Super Bowls and defeated the Chicago Bears 29-17 in Super Bowl XLI following the 2006 season.

The 115 wins set a league record for the most victories in any decade, a mark that since has been topped by New England. Their 23 consecutive wins in 2008-09 remain the all-time standard.

“We had a lot of great players,’’ Freeney said.

Five individuals from that team have bronze busts in Canton: quarterback Peyton Manning (Class of 2021), running back Edgerrin James (2020), wideout Marvin Harrison (2016), coach Tony Dungy (2016) and president/general manager Bill Polian (2015).

Wayne’s credentials include joining Jerry Rice as the only player in league history to rank in the top 10 in receptions and yards in both the regular season and postseason. He’s No. 10 in catches (1,070) and yards (14,345) in the regular season, and No. 5 with 93 receptions and No. 7 with 1,254 yards in the playoffs.

He appeared in 211 regular-season games and 21 more in the postseason, both club records. Wayne also posted eight 1,000-yard seasons and had four with at least 100 receptions. Both are team records he shares with Harrison.

“My work and my numbers speak for themselves,’’ Wayne said. “We just don’t know what the criteria is. Are you going by numbers? OK, I’ve got the numbers. Are you going by longevity? OK, I played a long time at a high level. Are you going by ‘Did the guy win a championship?’ Well, I did that, too.’’

The hurdle Wayne recently has faced remains. Selectors once again advanced Holt and Johnson to the Final 15.

“I did whatever I needed to do,’’ Wayne said. “Judge me on what I did. Don’t keep moving the goalposts.’’

Freeney also isn’t shy about pushing his candidacy.

“It should be the body of work and how this guy or that guy played throughout his career,’’ he said. “You have to study the game and watch the film to understand the effect of a certain player. I’ve talked to coordinators and coaches. They told me they would change the game plan completely.’’

Freeney was named to seven Pro Bowls – one more than Wayne – and was selected to the Hall of Fame’s 2000s All-Decade team. His 107.5 sacks rank No. 2 to Mathis’ 123 in Colts’ history and his 125.6 career sacks rank No. 18 in league history.

Freeney generated 47 forced fumbles, tied for No. 3 all-time. Mathis set the league record (54).

