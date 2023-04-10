R.J. Potts (left) and Juju Brents share a word at the Colts’ local pro day on Monday, April 10, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS – R.J. Potts’ football journey brought him home.

From Fishers High School to the University of Cincinnati to Northern Colorado to Monday’s Indianapolis Colts-based Local Pro Day at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

“It means a lot, man,” Potts said. “Just to come back home. This is basically where I grew up. It’s fun to come home and compete.”

But there’s more to Potts’ homecoming.

Ideally, R.J. Potts – Roosevelt Potts Jr. – will follow in the footsteps left by his dad.

In 1993, the Colts selected Roosevelt Potts in the second round of the draft. He was a powerful 6-0, 250-pound fullback whose 711 yards led the team in rushing as a rookie. His role as feature back was brief. In ’94, Indy selected Marshall Faulk with the No. 2 overall pick.

The Colts have had a handful of second-generation players on their roster: Dan Klecko, Ran Carthon and Davin Meggett come to mind. And let’s not forget Trey Griffey III, son of Ken Griffey Jr.

It’s believed they’ve never signed the son of a former player for the franchise. And that’s not to even insinuate R.J. Potts will be the first. Monday was simply an opportunity for him to showcase his skills along with another 40-plus individuals who attended local colleges or high schools.

Father has shared his six-year NFL career with his son.

“He shows me highlights here and there,” Potts said with a smile. “I didn’t realize how big he was until he showed me clips. He was a big back.”

Now, Rosey’s son is eager to make his mark.

R.J. Potts is a 6-2, 235-pound linebacker who’s done a little of this, a little of that. He moved to Fishers from Anderson for his fifth grade and developed into one of the state’s premier players. At Fishers H.S., he split time among cornerback, safety and receiver, and was an accomplished kick returner.

Potts was selected first-team 6A All-State in 2016 as a defensive back and was considered one of the Midwest’s top safety prospects. But he knew a position switch loomed.

“Every scout was telling me I’d end up being a linebacker because of my body frame,” he said. “I ended up playing that ‘sniper’ position, a hybrid in college.”

“I can play inside, outside, played a little bit of safety at Cincinnati. I can do it all. I’ve got a lot of speed, man; game speed.”

All that matters is getting his foot in the door, and Potts already knows his way around the complex.

“I used to come around here,” he said. “I used to help with camps.”

More to the point, he fits the general mold of prospect that intrigues the Colts: an athletic linebacker who could bolster special teams.

“One hundred percent,” Potts said. “I love to run down on kickoffs, block, bust my ass and just do everything I can to get on a team and do special teams.”

Monday was the next step in Potts’ difficult road to the NFL. He wasn’t invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in February, but went through Northern Colorado’s Pro Day.

The entire process has been aided by his father and Ed McCaffrey, a veteran of 13 NFL seasons who was his head coach at Northern Colorado.

Rosey Potts is “my biggest supporter, man,” Potts said. “He just tells me to come here every day and compete. He shows me how to be a football player, the ins and outs.

“I just love my dad.”

