INDIANAPOLIS – Quenton Nelson’s historic streak continues.

The veteran guard was named to his fifth Pro Bowl in as many seasons Wednesday night, and is the Indianapolis Colts’ only representative this season. The team featured an NFL-high seven selections in 2021.

Nelson, the 6th-overall pick in the 2018 draft, is the first Colt selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first five seasons. He’s also the league’s first offensive lineman to open his career with five Pro Bowl selections since Dallas’ Zack Martin in 2014-18.

Nelson is the first Colt named to five straight Pro Bowls since Reggie Wayne (2006-10), and the first offensive lineman since Chris Hinton (1985-89).

