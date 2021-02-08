Quarterbacks, a challenging season, family-centric future ownership: One-on-one with Colts owner Jim Irsay

INDIANAPOLIS — Without a doubt, it was a unique and challenging season for the Indianapolis Colts.

We talked one-on-one with owner Jim Irsay to discuss a variety of topics, from how COVID-19 changed football to the Colts’ plans for the quarterback position and the family-centric future of team ownership.

Irsay didn’t travel with the team all season long due to the pandemic. While the Colts came up short against the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs, he still feels it was a special season.

Did he consider it a success?

“Oh boy, did I. What a season. To win 11 games is so, so hard to do. And then we go to Buffalo, and one of the greatest playoff games honestly I’ve seen in 50 years around with the team that I’ve seen. So proud of the team. So close.”

The NFL managed to get in a full season despite the pandemic.

“I couldn’t be more thankful. We all had to adapt. It was painful in some ways,” Irsay said.

With the retirement of Philip Rivers, the Colts are in the market for a new quarterback. Irsay is confident that QB won’t be Andrew Luck.

“He’s more retired now than he was a year and a half ago. You have to get onto the business of reality,” Irsay said of Luck.

Irsay said the team could bring in a veteran or maybe trade up in the draft if they find the right fit. It’s important, he said, to find a solution that doesn’t set the franchise back.

Irsay feels the future of the franchise is secure, thanks to his daughters, who’ve taken on growing roles with the Colts while raising their children.

He’s confident that Carlie, Casey and Kalen will keep the team in the family for years to come.

“They are third generation NFL owners, and I get so much pride out of watching them.”