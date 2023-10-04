INDIANAPOLIS – The clock has started ticking on Jonathan Taylor’s return to the playing field.

The Indianapolis Colts’ disgruntled running back has been physically cleared to practice, according to ESPN, and was expected to go through the team’s walkthrough Wednesday morning.

That opens a 21-day window for the team to add Taylor to the active roster. He will not count against the 53-play roster until the Colts officially activate him.

Being cleared and practicing are the next significant steps in Taylor finally joining his teammates and returning to game action, perhaps as soon as Sunday’s meeting with the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Shane Steichen was asked Monday if there is a chance Taylor could play against the Titans.

“There could be, yeah,’’ he replied.

Taylor apparently has been in protracted rehabilitation from Jan. 26 surgery on his right ankle.

How quickly he returns to the playing field will be determined by how quickly can get himself in game shape. He last practiced with the Colts on Dec. 15 leading up to the Minnesota Vikings game.

Taylor would only be on the field for two snaps against the Vikings and subsequently would be placed on the injured reserve list with the ankle injury.

“Obviously just seeing how practice goes,’’ Steichen said, “feeling him, too, where he’s at from a football standpoint. The conditions, he’s been working his tail off with the rehab process.

“He’s feeling good. So, we’ll have those conversations throughout the week and then we’ll make that decision.’’

