INDIANAPOLIS – You can’t call Alec Pierce a rookie anymore.

The Colts’ wide receiver finished up his first season in the NFL with 41 catches for 593 yards and two touchdowns. Now, he enters his first full offseason as a pro, hoping to build on that foundation and take a step forward in year two.

Pierce was in Los Angeles this week for the Panini Rookie Closeout, signing trading cards for Panini America that will go into packs and be shipped out over the coming weeks. He spoke with CBS4’s Dave Griffiths, wrapping up his rookie season and looking ahead at the offseason to come.