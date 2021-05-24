Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James to receive Hall of Fame rings during Colts’ Sept. 19 game

Colts running back Edgerrin James in congratulated by QB Peyton Manning after a late game score as the Indianapolis Colts defeated the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 28 to 3 at Monster Park, San Francisco, California, October 9, 2005. (Photo by Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary)

INDIANAPOLIS– Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning and former running back Edgerrin James will receive their Pro Football Hall of Fame rings during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium this season.

It will happen on September 19, when the Colts take on the Los Angeles Rams in Indianapolis.

James was selected for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020, while Manning earned induction in the Class of 2021. Both will be formally enshrined in Canton, Ohio this August.

James is the fourth Colts running back to be selected for the Hall of Fame, joining Lenny Moore (1975), Eric Dickerson (1999) and Marshall Faulk (2011).

Manning is the second Colts quarterback to earn the distinction, joining John Unitas (1979).

Fans can purchase tickets for the Sept. 19 game at Colts.com/Tickets or Ticketmaster.com.