Peyton & Eli Manning to headline secondary MNF broadcast

INDIANAPOLIS – NOVEMBER 15: Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Indianapolis Colts throws the ball in the third quarter of the game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 15, 2009 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Hall of Fame Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning will finally broadcast a game this fall.

The five-time NFL MVP and his brother, Eli, will star in an alternate Monday Night Football telecast for 10 games each of the next three seasons.

The broadcast will be co-produced by Disney/ESPN and Peyton’s production company, Omaha Productions, and air on ESPN2 with possible distribution across other Disney properties.

“This partnership with ESPN and The Walt Disney Company reflects an ongoing, shared commitment to offering fans fun, innovative content,” Peyton said in an ESPN news release.

The duo will be live from a remote location and joined by former and current players and celebrities.

“We’re excited to co-create a new MegaCast format that will have something for everyone,” said Peyton.

Networks have been pursing Peyton to join the broadcast booth since his retirement from the NFL in 2016.

The brothers will call the first three Monday night games of the season (Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders, Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys) with seven other games to be determined at a later date.

The traditional MNF broadcast on ESPN will continue with Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick.

This is not the first collaboration between ESPN and Omaha Productions. The sports network has been distributing “Peyton’s Places” on ESPN+ for the last two years with five more shows in development.

