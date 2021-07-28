Opening day of Colts’ training camp finally here

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) runs a drill as the team practiced at the NFL team’s facility, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Indianapolis Colts’ training camp kicks off Wednesday at Grand Park in Westfield.

It’s the first time since 2019 that fans will be allowed back out at the field to see their favorite players in person.

Fans will see some new things at camp including an 85,000 square foot asphalt pad and Play 60 turf field, featuring football drill activities, inflatables, and a pro shop.

Fans will be able to return at full capacity, with masks being optional. However, players are not allowed to interact and give autographs.

Camp is free, but you need tickets, which are available here.

Gates open at 8 a.m. Camp kicks off at 10 a.m.

Check it out as our Jessica Hayes spoke with Stephanie Pemberton, vice president of marketing for the Colts.