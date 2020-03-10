Onset of NFL free agency should offer insight into Colts’ QB plans

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 29: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Indianapolis Colts on the field before facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on December 29, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Harry Aaron/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The time for ambiguity and elusiveness is nearing an end.

And you know what we’re talking about.

Jim Irsay: “All options are on the table.’’

And Chris Ballard: “The jury is still out.’’

And more from Irsay: “There’s a lot of ways this thing could turn out, but right now, Jacoby is the starter.’’

And Frank Reich: “Does (Brissett) need to get better? Yeah, he needs to get better . . . I need to get better . . . Quenton (Nelson) needs to get better. We’ll go through the evaluation process with Jacoby just like we will go through it with everybody else. He’ll be held accountable just like everybody else will be held accountable.’’

Yes, we’re still talking about the Indianapolis Colts and the uncertainty hovering over their quarterback situation.

It’s been an issue since their 2019 season devolved into a hot mess following a 5-2 start. Jacoby Brissett was more than good enough until he wasn’t. The line of demarcation: Nov. 3 at Pittsburgh when Brissett sprained the MCL in his left knee.

The topic has been central in virtually every discussion regarding how the Colts rebound from last season’s unacceptable 7-9 finish. As much as Ballard preaches the importance of building a roster that’s sound from top-to-bottom, he nonetheless realizes the impact one player – the QB – has on success.

“You’ve got to have good play at quarterback for sustained success, and that is just the nature of the league we are in,’’ he said. “It has always been that way.’’

The bottom line: the Colts weren’t good enough at the position in ’19. Period. They averaged 194.3 passing yards per game, 30th in the NFL and their third-lowest per-game output in 25 seasons. They passed for fewer than 200 net yards in 11 of 16 games. Brissett averaged 6.6 yards per attempt, 30th among qualifying QBs.

We’re not laying everything at Brissett’s feet. Injuries decimated his receivers and tight ends.

But in a bottom-line business, Jacoby Brissett wasn’t good enough.

We should get some clarity on how the Colts plan on addressing that reality next week.

The NFL’s new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m., which means the start of veteran free agency. Teams and players on other teams with expiring contracts are allowed to enter into negotiations – it’s now called “legal tampering’’ – 4 p.m. Monday. Nothing can be finalized, but the heavy lifting usually takes place.

The Colts have been linked to more than a few veteran QBs – Tom Brady, Philip Rivers, Teddy Bridgewater, Andy Dalton, Marcus Mariota, Nick Foles – and recent speculation should be replaced by more substantive reports beginning Monday.

Trust us, if Ballard has an interest in signing a high-profile veteran QB, we’ll know sooner, not later. It’s unlikely he’ll be able to keep it to himself until that veteran QB is allowed to sign the contract Wednesday.

In keeping with Irsay’s comments – you know, all options are on the table – here’s a look at those options:

STATUS QUO

Comment: That means sticking with a depth chart of Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer and Chad Kelly. Aside from being impossible to sell that to the fan base, it’s the most unlikely scenario. The QB room is going to change. The only question: How drastic will that change be?

GO WITH HIGH-PRICE VETERAN

Comment: The logical choice is Rivers, who has a history with Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni. And it’s always prudent to have dots to connect when considering where a veteran free agent might relocate or which free agent a team might pursue.

Hypothetically, signing the 38-year old Rivers or another veteran viewed as the short-term fix likely would have a serious ripple effect. That would show a complete lack of confidence in Brissett and could lead to his release, along with, perhaps, Hoyer.

Also, the Colts still would have to find their QB of the future with one of their top three picks in the April draft. Rivers or some other vet would run things for at least 2020 while the rookie watched and learned.

While this option makes sense from a personnel standpoint – we consider Rivers an upgrade over Brissett – it would require the Colts to absorb a heavy cap hit at the position. Rivers might command a $25 million hit for 2020. Cutting Brissett would save $9 million, but he still would count $12.5 million in dead money. If the team also moves on from Hoyer, tack on another $2 million in dead money.

The scorched-earth scenario would have the Colts budgeting roughly $40 million in Rivers/dead money, and that would increase with the draft pick and a lower-level veteran as a backup. They would have ample cap space to deal with that, but it’s still a consideration.

Maybe Ballard goes this direction, but it would surprise us.

GO WITH BRISSETT AND DRAFT PICK

Comment: We’re starting to get on board with this option. Ballard has been steadfast with an approach that accentuates the long term. He hasn’t been averse to quick fixes – Justin Houston comes to mind – but prefers to build through the draft and by developing his own.

The upcoming draft seemingly is deep at quarterback; how deep is in the eye of the beholder. As many as five quarterbacks could be taken in the first round, and four might be top-10 selections if desperation seeps into the process (it usually does). Joe Burrow is headed to Cincinnati as the 1st overall pick and Tua Tagovailoa is being projected to Miami, either at No. 5 or earlier if the Dolphins get nervous at staying put.

On the next rung: Justin Herbert, Jordan Love and, perhaps, Jacob Eason.

If Ballard covets a QB not named Burrow or Tagovailoa, he might be available when the Colts are on the clock at 13, or Ballard might move up several spots to get his guy.

In that scenario, the Colts open the season with Brissett under center while Herbert, Love, Eason or someone else develops.

Ballard, Reich and the team’s personnel staff realize the gravity of the decision, and the difficulty of arriving at it.

“You’ve got to be true to your evaluation,’’ Ballard said. “I think more mistakes are made when you push that position up and he doesn’t deserve (it). All of a sudden, the expectations and everything else builds up on that kid.’’

GO WITH BRISSETT AND A ‘LESSER’ VETERAN

Comment: It worked for the Tennessee Titans. Uneasy with Mariota, they acquired veteran Ryan Tannehill in a trade with Miami last offseason. All he did was resuscitate his career. The 8th overall pick of the 2012 draft led the Titans into the playoffs and earned his first Pro Bowl appearance.

Would that work for the Colts? Mariota and Bridgewater will be unrestricted free agents. Jacksonville might be open to parting with Foles and Dalton’s days in Cincinnati seem numbered. Might the Raiders actually entertain trade talks for Derek Carr?

“Any time we have a chance to acquire a player that makes us better, at any position, we’re going to do it,’’ Ballard said.

Brissett would enter the season as the starter, but a viable option would lurk over his shoulder if he encountered the type of prolonged slump he endured last season.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51

