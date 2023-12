INDIANAPOLIS – Former Colts’ quarterback Matt Ryan stepped away from the playing field after one tumultuous year in Indianapolis.

The 2016 NFL MVP is spending this season in the broadcast booth working with Andrew Catalon and Tiki Barber for CBS Sports and will be on the call of Sunday’s Colts-Titans game.

Blue Zone’s Chris Widlic talked with Ryan about his one year with the Colts and how surprised he is this year’s team is in playoff position.