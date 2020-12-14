Offense hums as Colts sprint past Raiders 44-27

LAS VEGAS — Indianapolis’ offense could seemingly do no wrong Sunday as the Colts steamrolled the Raiders 44-27 in Las Vegas.
Seven of the Colts’ first eight drives ended with points in what was the unit’s best performance of the season.
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton continued his recent revival with a 5-catch, 86-yard, 2-touchdown outing.
But it was rookie running back Jonathan Taylor who stole the show. The second round pick had himself a career day with 150 yards and 2 TDs on 20 carries.
This story will be updated shortly.