Offense hums as Colts sprint past Raiders 44-27

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton #13 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates his seven-yard touchdown with his teammates in the first half of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — Indianapolis’ offense could seemingly do no wrong Sunday as the Colts steamrolled the Raiders 44-27 in Las Vegas.

Seven of the Colts’ first eight drives ended with points in what was the unit’s best performance of the season.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton continued his recent revival with a 5-catch, 86-yard, 2-touchdown outing.

But it was rookie running back Jonathan Taylor who stole the show. The second round pick had himself a career day with 150 yards and 2 TDs on 20 carries.

