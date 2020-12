INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts are accepting nominations for a holiday gift basket delivery from mascot Blue.

In order to be eligible, you must be a season ticket holder and write why you think you or someone you love is deserving of the delivery.

The Colts will be selecting four season ticket members this holiday season to win the $250 gift basket and visit from Blue.

You can nominate someone or apply yourself at https://www.colts.com/blue/stm-bluedeliveries .