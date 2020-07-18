NFL sets opening dates for training camp

INDIANAPOLIS – It will be business as usual as the NFL prepares for the opening of training camps across the country.

For the Indianapolis Colts, that means rookies are allowed to report Tuesday followed by quarterbacks and injured players Thursday. The rest of the team is scheduled to report July 28 to the Farm Bureau Football Center.

The news was reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, who obtained a memo from the league office sent to the 32 teams.

Many details of the actual operation of camp remain undecided and are being negotiated by the NFL and the players’ union. That includes the union’s desire to do away with the two remaining preseason games and replace it with an extended “acclimation’’ period for players.

In a conference call with media Friday, the NFLPA President J.C. Tretter consistency stressed the importance of the players having as safe a workplace as possible as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grip the country. He also was pushing the elimination of the preseason games and long acclimation period for players to limit the risk of “soft tissue’’ injuries as practices ramp up.

Players who are concerned about their safety or the safety of their families reportedly will be able to “opt-out’’ of the 2020, and must do so by Aug. 1. To be determined is how those players will be dealt with moving forward.

If the two-game preseason stands, the Colts meet Washington Aug. 24 at Lucas Oil Stadium and visit Buffalo Aug. 29.

They open the regular season Sept. 13 at Jacksonville.

