INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL acted swiftly regarding Drew Ogletree.

Less than 24 hours after the Indianapolis Colts’ second-year tight end was arrested for alleged domestic abuse, the league placed him on its Commissioner Exempt List Saturday.

The disciplinary action is allowed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. It temporarily makes a player exempt from counting against the 53-player active roster while investigations unfold. Ogletree still receives his weekly pay, which is $41,667.

Ogletree, 25, was arrested Friday afternoon, booked into Hendricks County Jail and faces two felony charges: one count of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child under 16 and one count of domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily harm.

The Colts immediately informed the league office of the situation, which led to Ogletree being disciplined while the investigations – by the legal system and the NFL – proceed.

The 2022 sixth-round draft pick was expected to be a part of the offensive game plan for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Instead, he’s facing an uncertain future. He is not allowed to practice or attend games while on the Commissioners Exempt List.

The least of Ogletree’s problems undoubtedly is dealing with the NFL.

The felony charges stem from a Dec. 26 incident when officers from the Avon Police Department were dispatched to an Avon residence in response to a physical altercation between Ogletree and a female.

According to APD, Ogletree initially was detained on the scene while the female victim was immediately transported to a local hospital to determine the severity of her injuries.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by FOX59/CBS4 includes accounts from both individuals regarding the specifics of the domestic dispute. The female admitted she unsuccessfully attempted to smack Ogletree, who was identified as her boyfriend, and subsequently was “body slammed’’ onto the ground.

In the affidavit generated by Officer Monica Childers, the female stated, “she was in pain and she could not move and it felt like she was going to pass out.’’

The altercation began when the female grabbed Ogletree’s phone after the couple returned home from dinner and broke it after she discovered he had been “cheating on her,’’ according to the affidavit. The female told Officer Childers that Ogletree “body slammed her onto the ground’’ after she tried to hit him.

Ogletree told officers he pushed the female to the ground after she attempted to hit him, according to the affidavit, and “she fell onto her back.’’

The Colts considered the 6-5, 260-pound Ogletree an intriguing prospect when they selected him in the sixth round of the 2022 draft.

He missed his rookie season after tearing his ACL during training camp, but had appeared in 12 games with nine starts this season. Although primarily used as a blocker, Ogletree had nine catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

He’s in the second year of his rookie contract and due to earn $915,000 in 2024 and $1.1 million in ’25.

The Colts initially responded to Ogletree’s arrest in a Friday evening statement that addressed “the disturbing allegations.’’

“The team takes these matters seriously,’’ the statement said.

The NFL agreed and made that clear Saturday.

