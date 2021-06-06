NFL Network: Titans acquire Julio Jones in deal with Falcons

Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE — The Indianapolis Colts will now have to face Julio Jones twice a year after the Tennessee Titans pulled off a deal to acquire the star receiver from the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported that in exchange for Jones, Atlanta will receive Tennessee’s 2022 second round draft pick and a fourth round pick in 2023. In addition to Jones, the Titans will also receive a 2023 sixth round pick and will take on the remainder of Jones’ contract, which spans three more seasons and includes $15.3 million in 2021, per Rapoport.

“The deal is now done,” Rapoport tweeted Sunday.

Jones addresses a major need for the Colts’ division rival. The Titans lost wide receiver Cory Davis and tight end Jonnu Smith in free agency.

Let’s get it! Always up for the challenge! Congrats @juliojones_11! — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) June 6, 2021

When healthy, the 32-year-old Jones remains one of the league’s top playmakers. His average of 95.5 receiving yards per game is the most in NFL history by a wide margin. The seven-time Pro Bowler is coming off a down season in which a lingering hamstring injury limited him to 51 catches for 771 yards and 3 touchdowns in nine games. Jones hadn’t missed more than two games in his previous six seasons and averaged 103 receptions and 1,564 yards per year during that time.