INDIANAPOLIS – He didn’t realize it at the time, but Matt Ryan was vetting his soon-to-be team.

He was doing his normal deep dive on the Buffalo Bills, the Atlanta Falcons’ week 17 matchup. His prep work included perusing video of the Bills’ earlier loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

“I was like, ‘Man, they ran the ball pretty well against a good defense,’’’ Ryan shared Tuesday.

Yeah, pretty well. In a 41-15 demolition of the Bills, the Colts pounded the No. 1-ranked defense for 264 yards on 46 rushes. That’s 5.7 yards per clip.

Ryan was intrigued. His immediate reaction?

Let’s pop on a few more tapes.

One player kept catching his eye: Jonathan Taylor.

“I got a chance to take a peek at what he did last year,’’ Ryan said. “And he’s special. I really do think he’s special.’’

More than that, actually.

“He’s a beast,’’ Ryan said. “He’s an absolute beast.’’

Taylor led the league in rushing and shattered Edgerrin James’ franchise record in the process with 1,811 yards. Yes, it was a 17-season, but Taylor eclipsed James’ mark (1,709) in his 16th game.

While Taylor’s withering stats impressed Ryan – 106.5 yards per game, 5.5 yards per attempt, a league-best 18 rushing TDs – so did the total package.

“He’s got great vision, great balance, good speed, good power, catches the ball well out of the backfield, willing in pass protection,’’ Ryan said. “I had lunch with Quenton (Nelson) and Ryan Kelly today and they talk about how he’s willing and smart in pass protection.”

“I’ve been around a long time. You don’t get backs that do all of that very often and when they do, they’re game-changers. So I’m fired up to play with him. I really am. Sent him that text message yesterday and said I can’t wait to get the chance and opportunity to play with him.’’

The Falcons opted to undertake a serious reboot, which included granting Ryan’s desire to be traded to the Colts.

“There was no doubt that if I were to make a move, this is exactly where I wanted to be,’’ he said.

Ryan pointed to a roster that “has been set up to win.’’

Atlanta reached Super Bowl LI after the 2016 season – a 34-28 overtime loss to New England after leading 28-3 – and went 10-6 and advanced to the NFC Divisional round the following season.

But then the slide began. Over the past four seasons, the Falcons are 25-40. They’ve endured four straight losing seasons for the first time in three decades.

Ryan isn’t absolved from any blame, but the main culprits were a defense that ranked 28th, 20th, 29th and 26th during that stretch, pass protection that allowed Ryan to be sacked 173 times – 2nd-most in the league – and a feeble running game that’s averaged 91 yards per game since 2018, 31st in the NFL.

That projected dramatic change in protection – the Colts have allowed 103 sacks the past four seasons, tied for fewest in the league – and run support should have Ryan smiling as he and wife Sarah pack for their move to Indy.

Since assuming feature back status as a rookie in 2020, Taylor has emerged as the NFL’s most electric and prolific back. He has 21 rushes of at least 20 yards, including eight that chewed up at least 40. Both are NFL highs.

Also, Taylor has topped the 100-yard mark in 13 of his 33 career games. He’s been above 150 five times, including week 17 of his rookie season when his 253 yards against Jacksonville shattered James’ single-season club record.

And including that afternoon against the Bills that initially caught Ryan’s eye. That day, Taylor gouged Buffalo for 185 yards and four TDs on 32 carries. A receiving TD gave him five, setting yet another franchise record.

For context, consider the run support Ryan was afforded the last four seasons in Atlanta. Along with averages of 91 yards per game and 3.9 yards per attempt, Falcons backs reached the 100-yard mark just four times in 65 games. That includes only two over the past three seasons.

Throughout his career, Ryan always was keenly aware of what went on around him.

“You know the league really well when you’re in it,’’ he said. “So, you know what teams are good and what teams might not be as talented, what rosters look like. You know who needs what positions.

“For me, I always said I was committed to the organization I was with, 100%. The circumstances changed. That’s just the reality of life and the reality of this business.

“When the circumstances did change, again, understanding the landscape of what the league looked like at the time, for me there was only one place. I’ve been watching what this team has done the last three or four years and building and getting better and really feel like it was the kind of place you’d want to come in the position that I’m in.’’

