INDIANAPOLIS – It hasn’t been that long ago Matt Ryan’s future with the Indianapolis Colts was in question.

Now, he’s back in the picture.

That brings to mind one of Ryan’s salient comments after being benched following the week 7 loss at Tennessee. He also suffered a Grade 2 sprain to his right shoulder against the Titans, but then-coach Frank Reich said the demotion would have been made regardless.

“I’ve learned in this league it’s tough to assume anything,’’ Ryan said Oct. 26.

Two weeks after being dropped to No. 3 in the quarterback pecking order behind starter Sam Ehlinger and backup Nick Foles, Ryan has been bumped to the backup role for Sunday’s road test against the Las Vegas Raiders. Foles will be inactive.

Interim coach Jeff Saturday mentioned during his introductory press conference Monday evening that Ehlinger would remain the starter. Friday, he rearranged things behind the team’s 2021 6th-round draft pick.

“Those are our two guys, Sam and Matt,’’ Saturday said.

He also made it clear who’ll be making the decision on any subsequent moves at the position. Owner Jim Irsay played a role in the benching of Ryan, and it’s fair to wonder whether Saturday will have the autonomy to switch to Ryan if Ehlinger struggles against the Raiders, or start Ryan when the Philadelphia Eagles visit Lucas Oil Stadium Nov. 20.

“Yeah, it’ll be up to me who starts at quarterback,’’ Saturday said.

Irsay drove home that point Tuesday in an interview with FOX59.

“Look, we have three quarterbacks,’’ he said. “We need to use them all to win this year. Those guys are paid to help us win, and if we decide to make a change, we make a change.

“It’s all about who can help us win going forward. We went with Sam, and we’re going with Sam. If there is a (situation) for Jeff to make a change, that’s Jeff’s prerogative.’’

Saturday has impressed upon his team everyone is under scrutiny.

“I evaluate all the time,’’ he said. “I tell those guys, this is not a closed competition by any stretch of the imagination. I’m going to put the best 11 on it. So, whatever we can do to win games, that’s what we’ll do.’’

Ryan missed the last two weeks of practice with the sprained shoulder and was held out again Wednesday. But he was a full participant Thursday and Friday.

“I’m getting there,’’ Ryan said Wednesday. “Feel pretty good. I don’t talk about the injury stuff, I never have.

“But doing everything I can rehabbing and trying to feel as good as I can.’’

Ryan impressed his new coach the past two days.

“He’s here to help us,’’ Saturday said. “He’s had two good days of practice. He brings a great presence to the field and to the locker room. I just have a lot of respect for him.’’

His impression of Ehlinger? He made his first career start and attempted his first NFL pass two weeks ago against Washington.

“Sam, for a young guy, is an energetic guy,’’ Saturday said. “He brings a lot of pop.’’

The quarterback situation has dominated the on-field activity much of the season.

Ryan, 37, directed the Colts to four fourth quarter/overtime comebacks – a missed 42-yard field goal in the opener at Houston resulted in a 20-20 overtime tie – but his lack of ball security was problematic in the team’s 3-3-1 start. In seven games, Ryan suffered 12 turnovers, which still are a league-high despite the two missed games. There were nine interceptions and three lost fumbles; he fumbled 11 times overall. He also was sacked 24 times.

On the flip side, Ryan completed 68.4% of his passes and averaged 286.9 yards per game with nine touchdowns.

In his two starts – both losses – Ehlinger has completed 61.5% of his attempts, been sacked 11 times – nine at New England – and averaged just 152 yards per game. He’s led the offense to one touchdown on 25 possessions, excluding a pair of inconsequential drives at the end of the half or the game.

Taylor back

The NFL’s meekest offense – 14.7 points and 315.1 yards per game – gets a boost with the return of Jonathan Taylor.

The league’s reigning rushing champion went through a week of full-go practice. He missed last Sunday’s 26-3 loss at New England after aggravating an injury to his right ankle the previous week against Washington.

“He’s had three good days,’’ Saturday said. “JT’s looked good, and I’m excited about him.’’

Taylor has missed three games because of the ankle injury. That, coupled with substandard run blocking by the offensive line, have resulted in him struggling much of the season. He leads the Colts with 462 yards, but is averaging just 60.2 yards per game and 4.0 per attempt over his last five games.

Saturday realizes the type of impact Taylor can have with his offense.

“Oh man. Listen, he’s a homerun hitter,’’ he said. “So, at any moment he can take something and just house it. His ability to manipulate and move defensive linemen and linebackers out of spots to go get extra yardage, I think he’s one of the best in the game at it.

“That’s what you want. You want a guy who . . . you block it as well as you can, you get him three yards past the line of scrimmage, and you’re running down the field that way.’’

Saturday hoisted his hands in the air, signaling a touchdown.

“As an offensive lineman, that’s your dream,’’ he said. “That’s hopefully what he brings to us on Sunday.’’

Injury update

Along with placing linebacker Shaquille Leonard on the injured reserve list with his lingering back issue, the Colts ruled out running back Deon Jackson (knee) and tight end Jelani Woods (shoulder).

Defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) and tight end Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) are questionable.

