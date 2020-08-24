Marlon Mack, o-line, Philip Rivers, Tyquan Lewis impress as Colts take ‘necessary step’ at Lucas Oil

INDIANAPOLIS – The latest step – arguably one of the biggest – came in a quiet stadium.

The Lucas Oil Stadium roof and window were open Monday, but only warmth and sunlight poured in. There were 63,000-plus empty seats as Frank Reich gave his Indianapolis Colts their biggest stress test of training camp.

“It’s definitely the most physical we’ve been the whole camp,’’ All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard said on a Zoom conference call. “The intensity was high. It’s something we need especially having no OTAs or anything like that.

“You don’t want the first game to be the first time you go live, so it felt great to go against our great offensive line and the great backs that we have.’’

And the empty stadium? The Colts anticipate 25% capacity for their home games as a result of the COVID-19 panic and in keeping with state and local restrictions, but several teams already have announced they’ll play in front of empty stadiums at least for the start of the season.

“We’ve got to bring our own energy,’’ Leonard said. “For the past three years I’ve been here, the motto’s been: Bring the Juice.’

“No matter where you’re at, bring the juice. I’m an energetic guy. Like today, there’s no fans out here – there’s nobody watching – but I’m still going to lead this defense with the contagious energy that I have.’’

Without question, the energy and intensity were amped up over the previous padded practices at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. There were between 25 and 30 “live’’ plays where it was as close as possible to game conditions.

That was the objective.

As Reich strolled around the field during warm-ups, a couple of his assistants approach him.

This was a necessary step.

Again, that was the overriding reason for moving practice from West 56th Street to downtown. Session 2 comes Saturday.

“To be in this stadium and getting ready for the season,’’ Reich said. “No one wants to go to Jacksonville that first game and not have been through as much of a game-like scenario as we got today and that we’ll get on Saturday.

“Everyone felt that out there. Everyone felt this was a good step, a necessary step, and we’ll keep building.’’

They’re building toward the Sept. 13 opener at Jacksonville.

Some observations from Monday’s work at Lucas Oil Stadium:

The o-line and Marlon Mack

The scoreboard panel in the corners of Lucas Oil still flashed stats from the Colts’ final home game last season: 32 rushes, 218 yards. It listed the Vikings as the opponent – they’re in town for the Sept. 20 home opener – but the Colts actually piled that total up against Carolina.

There were no rushing stats from practice, but the offensive line and Marlon Mack passed the eye test. That was especially true after the team broke for a halftime and returned.

In short order, Mack burst through a gaping hole on the right side and ran away from the defensive pursuit for a 47-yard touchdown. He then found more room – it was much more than a seam or crease – around the left side on a third-and-long that would have easily moved the chains.

Left tackle Anthony Castonzo was impressed.

“Big plays are an offensive lineman’s dream,’’ he said.

Reich agreed.

“First of all, Marlon looked great,’’ he said. “I mean, there were a couple of big holes there, but he did make a couple of sweet moves.

“The offensive line got in a bit of a rhythm. Don’t get me wrong, we’ve had a lot of physical periods where the defense has looked good and got the better of us in the run game. But in that second half, the o-line got into a good rhythm. We’ll see the film, but it sure looked to my eye . . . that we ripped off a couple of long runs.’’

Rivers’ new home

Philip Rivers was at Lucas Oil Stadium for the first time since week 3 of the 2016 season. He passed for 329 yards that day, but his San Diego Chargers lost 26-22 when Andrew Luck hit T.Y. Hilton with a 63-yard touchdown with less than 2 minutes remaining.

Monday, he jogged out of the tunnel wearing a horseshoe on his helmet.

Reich asked Rivers about his most recent visit to Indy.

“He said it was ’16 . . . came here and played a close game, and he said that T.Y. had an unbelievable day and made a big play late in the game, and we beat the Chargers,’’ Reich said.

“Good to see him out there wearing a horseshoe, that’s all I’ll say.’’

Rivers, 38 and heading into his 17th season, has displayed a strong arm and accuracy throughout camp, and added to that Monday. He seemed to concentrate more on short and intermediate routes and threw frequently to his running backs, but also found time to work his magic with Hilton.

Rivers’ best throw might have been a red-zone situation. After hitting rookie running back Jonathan Taylor for a TD on a wheel route to the right, he came back on the very next play and found Hilton in the back to end zone to the left. Hilton completed the TD with a nifty toe-tap.

Unofficially, Rivers completed 19-of-29 passes.

“He’s totally where we need him to be,’’ Reich.

And that only should improve as camp unfolds and the season approaches.

“The more ‘live’ it gets and the more real it gets,’’ Reich said, “the better the best players look. And we’re going to see that with Philip. The faster it goes and the more real it gets, the better he’s going to look.’’

Also unofficially, backup Jacoby Brissett was 14-of-23.

Good work for Eason

Jacob Eason shouldered the heaviest workload of his rookie camp. The fourth-round draft pick completed 5-of-9 passes.

“I thought Jacob looked good,’’ said Reich. “Made some good throws to the outside. Handled himself well.’’

More good work for Tyquan Lewis

If there’s been a constant among defensive players during camp, it’s been Tyquan Lewis. After two lackluster seasons, the 2018 second-round draft pick seemingly is coming of age.

Lewis’ power and burst were evident on one play when he whipped rookie guard Danny Pinter, got immediate penetration and reached running back Nyheim Hines as Brissett was delivering a handoff. Lewis forced a fumble.

“He’s literally showing up every day,’’ Reich said. “Tyquan’s on the right track, and that’s good for him and for all of us.’’

About the kickers

It’s been a high-level kicking competition between incumbent Chase McLaughlin and rookie free agent Rodrigo Blankenship, but Monday belonged to McLaughlin.

McLaughlin enjoyed an 8-for-8 day, and showed plenty of distance on a 53-yard attempt. Blankenship, meanwhile, endured a 5-for-8 afternoon. His misses: wide right from 44 and wide left from 53 and 39.

Considering the game-like scenario of Monday, does McLaughlin’s perfection carry heavier weight?

“This day does get weighted a little heavier,’’ Reich admitted, “but it’s not dramatically heavier. Chase has a good day today. These guys are embracing the competition.’’

Injury update

Defensive end Ben Banogu left practice after injuring his left ankle. He remained on the field for a few minutes before being helped to the sideline. Eventually, he was taken off on a cart.

“Just talked to him in the locker room,’’ Reich said. “Don’t think it’s too bad. Hopefully he won’t be out too long.’’

Right tackle Braden Smith, who missed the early portion of camp with a foot injury, was limited to 20 plays.

