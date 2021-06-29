Lucas Oil Stadium to be at full capacity for Colts games

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 01: Fans of the Indianapolis Colts celebrate a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Oil Stadium will be at 100% capacity for the Indianapolis Colts this upcoming season.

In a sweeping move Tuesday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said nearly all COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted by July 1. The change allows the Indianapolis Colts to have full capacity for upcoming games. The team is the last NFL franchise to make the announcement. It also applies to events at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Victory Field, and the Indiana State Fairgrounds, among other venues.

“100% CAPACITY FOR COLTS HOME GAMES THIS SEASON. Many thanks to Mayor Hogsett and Dr. Caine for their guidance through a very difficult time,” tweeted Colts owner Irsay.

100% CAPACITY FOR COLTS HOME GAMES THIS SEASON. Many thanks to Mayor Hogsett and Dr. Caine for their guidance through a very difficult time. #GoColts — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) June 29, 2021

Capacity at Colts home games in 2020 was limited and ranged from 2,500 to 12,500 fans.