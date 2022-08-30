Photo via Bud Light

INDIANAPOLIS – Raise a cold one “For the Shoe.”

Bud Light is helping Colts fans kick off the regular season with new, limited-edition “For the Shoe” cans and bottles.

The new packaging is available to Colts fans 21 and older at participating retailers around the Indianapolis area.

Bud Light has special cans for 24 of the league’s 32 teams. Here’s a look:

Indianapolis Colts: “For the Shoe”

Arizona Cardinals: “Rise Up Red Sea”

Atlanta Falcons: “Rise Up”

Baltimore Ravens: “Ravens Flock”

Buffalo Bills: “Bills Mafia”

Carolina Panthers: “Go ‘Thers!”

Cincinnati Bengals: “Who Dey!”

Cleveland Browns: Here We Go Brownies”

Denver Broncos: Mile High Salute”

Detroit Lions: “One Pride”

Houston Texans: “We Are Texans”

Jacksonville Jaguars: “DUUU-VAL!”

Kansas City Chiefs: “Chiefs Kingdom”

Los Angeles Rams: “Whose House? Rams House!”

Miami Dolphins: “Do It for the Fins!”

New England Patriots: “Forever New England”

New Orleans Saints: “Geaux Saints!”

New York Giants: Go Big Blue!”

Philadelphia Eagles: “Fly Eagles Fly”

Pittsburgh Steelers: “Blitz Burgh”

San Francisco 49ers: “Faithful to the Bay”

Seattle Seahawks: “We Are 12”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: “Raise the Flags”

Tennessee Titans: “Titan Up”