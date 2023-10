INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts suffered one of the more disappointing losses in recent memory last week, committing two questionable penalties before giving up a last second touchdown.

This week the team looks to get back to the .500 mark against the New Orleans Saints. Both teams are 3-4 on the season and trying to snap two-game losing streaks.

IndyStar Colts’ insider Joel A. Erickson joins Chris Hagan on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium to give Sunday’s keys to the game.