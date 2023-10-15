INDIANAPOLIS – As Halloween approaches, the Colts visit their house of horrors this week when they take on the Jaguars for first place in the AFC South in Jacksonville.

The Colts have lost eight straight times as the road team to their divisional rival. The last time they won away from home, wide receivers’ coach Reggie Wayne was still playing on the team. He caught four passes from Andrew Luck in a 44-17 victory in 2014.

Colts IndyStar insider Joel Erickson gives the keys to the Colts finally snapping their skid in North Florida.