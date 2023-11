INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts are back from the bye week and host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m on CBS4.

At 5-5, the Colts remain in the hunt for the final AFC wildcard spot currently held by the Steelers.

They’ve struggled at home this year, going 1-4. IndyStar insider Joel A. Erickson has the keys to the game if the team is going to win its second game of the year on the home turf.