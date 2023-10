INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts are quarterback Gardner Minshew’s team from here on out after the rookie, Anthony Richardson, is out for the rest of the season with shoulder surgery.

If Minshew is going to keep the Colts in the playoff picture, a bounce back performance over Cleveland today at Lucas Oil Stadium is critical.

IndyStar Colts’ insider Joel A. Erickson gives Chris Hagan the keys to the game on this week’s “Blue Zone”.