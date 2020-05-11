John Teerlinck, former Colts coach who specialized in developing pass-rushers, dies

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – CIRCA 2011: In this handout image provided by the NFL, John Teerlinck of the Indianapolis Colts poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – One of the most influential pass-rush coaches in NFL and Indianapolis Colts history has passed away.

John Teerlinck, 69, passed away over the weekend.

Colts owner Jim Irsay announced the news Sunday on his Twitter account.

“Rest in Peace, John Teerlinck,” he posted. “One of our sport’s all-time greatest assistant coaches. And a Horseshoe guy, through and through.”

Robert Mathis, the Colts’ career sack leader, was quick to offer his condolences and respect.

“R.I.P to THE GREATEST Passrush Coach OF ALL TIME!!!! #John Teerlinck,” Mathis posted on his Twitter account.

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus made it a point to mention Teerlinck during a Zoom conference call with local media Monday.

“We end up losing John Teerlinck last night, one of the greatest coaches ever to step foot in our building,’’ he said. “We are certainly mindful of that today. What a great coach and what an awesome job he’s done and did with coaching . . . the defensive line.”

Teerlinck had been in failing health.

In his prime, he had few peers when it came to developing elite pass rushers.

Mathis and Dwight Freeney were Teerlinck’s final students. He helped them emerge as the NFL’s top pass-rush tandem during his 10-year stint with the Colts (2002-11). Mathis led the NFL with a team-record 19.5 sacks in 2013 and Freeney had a league-best 16 in 2004.

Mathis piled up a team-record 123 sacks while Freeney had 107.5 sacks in 11 seasons with the Colts. Freeney’s career total of 125.5 ranks 18th in NFL history, one spot ahead of Mathis.

Teerlinck’s coach career spanned 23 seasons and six teams, and was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams, including in 2006 with the Colts. He seemingly left his imprint at every stop. He coached seven players who finished with at least 100 sacks: Freeney, Mathis, Chris Doleman, John Randle, Kevin Greene, Bubba Baker and Neil Smith.

Randle, Doleman and Greene have been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Randle selected Teerlinck to present him at his induction ceremony.

“First of all, I want to thank John Teerlinck for presenting me, motivating me, focusing me on the game that I love,” Randle said at the time. “I also want to say, John, thank you for saying I could excel and play in the National Football League, even though I wasn’t drafted, didn’t play for a major school. Also thank you for showing me what sometimes I didn’t see in myself.”

