INDIANAPOLIS – Jim Irsay had seen enough.

He was incensed the way the Tennessee Titans were bullying his Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South, and there was only one recourse: a spirited face-to-face with the team’s coaches and scouts.

“I brought our whole coaching staff in and every scout that was in the building for a ‘come-to-Jesus meeting’ with me,’’ Irsay said Tuesday from the NFL owners meetings. “It was about Tennessee kicking our a** because that’s all they do is kick our a**.

“It was ‘Do you like to be on a leash? Do you like to be subjugated, dominated? Do you like to keep getting your a** kicked?’’

Irsay gathered his support staff last season in the wake of the Titans’ 25-16 win over the Colts in Nashville in Week 3. It was the Colts’ third straight loss to open the season.

But more damning in Irsay’s eyes, it was their second consecutive loss – and third in four games – to their division rivals. The streak would reach three straight in week 8 when Tennessee completed the season sweep with a 34-31 overtime win at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Titans would finish 12-5, win a second straight AFC South title and earn the conference’s No. 1 seed despite losing feature back Derrick Henry for nine games. The Colts suffered a massive collapse over the final two weeks of the season. They finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs.

The Colts last won the AFC South in 2014, their second straight. Over the past seven seasons, they’re the only team not to claim the division: the Titans twice, Houston four times and Jacksonville once.

Several factors contributed to a season that was a failure by every standard. But Irsay was and is irate over Tennessee’s recent dominance. Prior to that, the Colts had won 19 of 22 in the series.

That has changed.

“They kick our a** and they have been kicking our a**,’’ Irsay said. “We’ve got to get past that. I don’t hide from the facts that are our there competitively. I want to put them right in front of us . . . you have to know where your nemeses lie.

“It’s just completely unacceptable the way they’ve dominated the division over us. It just is. And I give (coach Mike) Vrabel a ton of credit. He’s done a great job. He’s a tough guy.

“We have to prove we can beat them and beat them when it most matters and consistently beat them.’’

That was the case in the final game of the 2018 regular season. With a wild-card playoff spot on the line, the Colts went to Nashville and handed the Titans a 33-17 setback.

Since then, they’re 2-4 against Tennessee. The series sweep last season was the Titans’ first since 2017 and just the third since the AFC South was formed in 2002.

“It’s a sticking point with me,’’ Irsay said. “I challenged all those guys in there. ‘You guys are just getting your a** kicked and you’re not doing anything about it.’

“‘Yeah, we’ll get ‘em next time.’ Not good enough. Who’s going to stand up and stop them?

“If you can’t get out of your division, if you have someone who’s dominating you, you’re in big trouble. That’s a big point this year and going forward.’’