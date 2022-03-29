INDIANAPOLIS – All. Chips. In.

Those three words have resonated since flowing from an incensed Jim Irsay on a social media post in the aftermath of his Indianapolis Colts’ historic collapse at the end of last season.

They brought visions of blockbuster personnel moves, either a seismic trade or franchise-altering free-agent acquisition.

The Colts haven’t been quiet this offseason – trades addressed significant needs at quarterback (Matt Ryan) and edge pass rush (Yannick Ngakoue) – but those weren’t in response to their boss’s three-word declaration.

Irsay always is conscious of the level of talent he puts on the field, and doing whatever it takes for general manager Chris Ballard to acquire that talent.

“I have no problem spending money. That’s not the issue one iota,’’ Irsay said Tuesday during an interview with reporters at the NFL owners meetings in West Palm Beach, Fla. “The issue is trying to wisely plan on winning and . . . bringing in the right people.’’

During a 45-minute discussion with the media, Irsay indicated there weren’t enough of those right people to help a franchise that had a 98% chance of making the playoffs with two games remaining avoid imploding with closing losses against the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars.

All chips in?

“It’s an emotional, mental commitment to excellence and greatness by anyone who’s in the circle – coaches and players,’’ Irsay said. “That’s what it means. It’s an attitude. I mean, Ronnie Lott, Ray Lewis, Walter Payton. Those are all-chips-in guys. They played like that.

“You get enough of those type of guys like we had with (Robert) Mathis and (Dwight) Freeney and many others, you get greatness.’’

The season-ending meltdown still gnaws at Irsay. The Colts stood at 9-6 and on the precipice of a wild-card playoff berth following their 22-16 win at Arizona on Christmas night.

Then, they entered Lucas Oil Stadium as 8-point favorites for their week 17 meeting with the Raiders only to fade 22-16. Next, going to Jacksonville as a 15-point favorite and being embarrassed 26-11 by the worst team in the league.

Irsay has insisted he wasn’t surprised by his team’s face plant. He saw signs of it throughout the season. Still.

“Vegas would go broke if such things happened,’’ he said. “It makes no sense.’’

But it happened.

“I can’t emphasize how shocking and disappointing,’’ Irsay said. “I don’t have the words to describe the level, the letdown we had. The melt-away.

“I’ve never seen it in my life. It’s just beyond anything. You know there’s something wrong.’’

Two areas were clearly to blame in Irsay’s mind: a lack of chemistry and the inability of Carson Wentz to carry the team when it was absolutely necessary.

“You search for the right chemistry with any team,’’ he said. “If that chemistry’s off, if it isn’t there, it can be extremely detrimental and lower performance to a degree that is stunning, shocking.’’

Irsay didn’t elaborate on how the Colts’ chemistry was askew.

However, he spent more than a few minutes discussing the importance of a quarterback lifting everyone around him when other areas are lacking.

Quarterbacks, he reasoned, affect a franchise “somewhere between 30 and 45%,’’ depending on the quality of their supporting cast.

“Certainly (John) Elway in Denver was probably 70% and Bert Jones for us in the ‘70s,’’ Irsay said.

When it came time for Wentz to impact the team at the required level, he failed to deliver. In the playoff-dashing losses to the Raiders and Jaguars, he was a combined 33-of-56 (58.9%) for 333 yards with two TDs and two turnovers (one interception, one lost fumble). He averaged just 5.9 yards per attempt.

“When you have a situation where you’re struggling . . . your guy’s got to pick you up and carry you through Jacksonville,’’ Irsay said. “He has to. Not an option. Has to. Has to. No excuses, no explanations.

“Like I said, 35-45% (impact) at a minimum.’’

Irsay quickly added Wentz shouldn’t be viewed as “the scapegoat,’’ but it also was clear to him Wentz wouldn’t – couldn’t – lead the team into 2022.

“It simply didn’t work out for us and what we’re trying to accomplish,’’ he said. “He’s a good man, a good father and a guy who put a lot of effort into the year and worked really hard.

“For us, the fit just wasn’t right. I don’t know why. A lot of times you don’t know why, but you know it isn’t. It was important for us to move in a different direction.’’

Whatever went into the decision to move on from Wentz after just one season – a lack of leadership, an inability to heed advice from coaches – it was an absolute necessity, according to Irsay. He made that clear to Ballard and coach Frank Reich during their rare meeting the night of the Jacksonville loss.

“The worst thing you can do is have a mistake and try to keep living with it going forward,’’ Irsay said. “Don’t try to extend the problem.’’

That resulted in the March 9 trade with the Washington Commanders. The Colts received a pair of 3rd-round picks for Wentz, one in 2023 becomes a 2nd-rounder if he plays 70% of the offensive snaps.

Had a trade not materialized, the Colts were going to cut Wentz outright.

“It was really quite remarkable,’’ Irsay said. “A tribute to Chris to generate strong trade interest and get the trade done with Washington and then come back around and have other circumstances happen that made Matt available.’’

Other circumstances indeed.

At the time the Colts traded away their veteran starting QB, they had few enticing options at replacing him. Irsay revealed there was interest in trading for a young quarterback – he declined to mention a name – but it would have cost at least two 1st-round picks and never really materialized.

Ten days after the Wentz trade, Ryan became available. On March 21, Ballard sealed a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, and it only cost him a 3rd-round pick in April’s draft.

“Excited to have Matt here,’’ Irsay said.

He compared the circumstances to 2002 when the team was undergoing a coaching change.

“When we let Jim Mora go, Bill Polian and I had no one on our radar. I mean no one,’’ Irsay said. “All of a sudden (Tampa Bay) fires Tony Dungy, and the next thing you know our match is made in heaven, and we have three pillars of ours win a Super Bowl and go into the Hall of Fame.’’

That would be Dungy, Polian and quarterback Peyton Manning.

“That’s the way it goes in this league,’’ Irsay said. “All of a sudden Trent Green gets hurt and Kurt Warner comes in. Obviously you can’t depend on (Tom) Brady in the 6th round or (Joe) Montana in the 3rd round always happening, but they do.’’

Irsay considers Ryan the right QB at the right time for the Colts. The team has been on a quarterback carousel since Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement in August 2019 that has Reich with his fifth different starter in his five seasons as head coach.

“We’re all tired,’’ Ballard told reporters at the owners meetings. “I felt like I was Captain Ahab chasing Moby Dick. You just keep chasing, you’re on this hamster wheel.’’

The Colts guaranteed the final two years of Ryan’s contract at roughly $54 million. They view him as at least their two-year bridge to a younger prospect. Ryan, who turns 37 in May, hopes to play more than two more seasons.

“We explored everything,’’ Irsay said. “I really feel strongly Matt is what the franchise needs, I really do.’’

Irsay still envisions at least two world championships this decade, and believes his franchise can capture one with Ryan under center.

“That’s what everything is based around . . . to get to there, to succeed with that type of greatness,’’ he said. “Not to be good, not to be competitive.’’

While Ballard, Reich and Wentz have shouldered blame for last season’s failures, Irsay insisted on placing it on himself.

“It’s my fault. I bear the responsibility,’’ he said. “What happened there is on me because the buck stops here, and it’s my responsibility. I allowed a lot of those things to happen.’’

