INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts are headed to Houston for their first game of the season Sunday against the Texans. But there are plenty of chances for fans to celebrate the start to the season back at home.

Friday kickstarts the beginning of a weekend full of events to get fans excited for the Colts’ season opener.

“We have a good schedule, some good matchups, two Monday night games,” said Stephanie Pemberton, vice president of Marketing for the Colts. “So a lot to look forward to this season.”

Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium, Colts owner Jim Irsay will showcase his world-renowned collection of rock n’ roll, American history and pop culture memorabilia.

It’s free to the public and doors open at 2 p.m. The Jim Irsay Band will give a live performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

On Sunday, the Bottleworks District is hosting a free watch party! Fans can enjoy live music, food and tailgating while they watch the game.

“We want these events to be accessible to everyone and be available to a whole community,” Pemberton said. “I know it was very important to Mr. Irsay to make his entire collection accessible to everyone. That’s why he wanted to open up the stadium to host this large event. And our watch parties are a fun way to bring everyone out.”

Also this weekend, the Colts are working with a live artist to do a live painting on Monument Circle and the Bottleworks District throughout the weekend. The Colts say it’s a special way to bring local artists and sports together.

If you can’t make it out to this weekend’s events– don’t worry! The Colts told us they will be hosting another watch party for the Colts Thursday night game against the Broncos and a free Halloween party for kids.